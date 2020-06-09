Comparing AXTEL/BRSH MXN (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) and Consolidated Communications (OTCMKTS:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) and AXTEL/BRSH MXN (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Consolidated Communications and AXTEL/BRSH MXN, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Communications 1 0 0 0 1.00 AXTEL/BRSH MXN 0 0 0 0 N/A

Consolidated Communications currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential downside of 48.83%. Given Consolidated Communications’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Consolidated Communications is more favorable than AXTEL/BRSH MXN.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.9% of Consolidated Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Consolidated Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Consolidated Communications and AXTEL/BRSH MXN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Communications 0.18% 4.08% 0.42% AXTEL/BRSH MXN N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Consolidated Communications has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AXTEL/BRSH MXN has a beta of -0.91, suggesting that its share price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Consolidated Communications and AXTEL/BRSH MXN’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Communications $1.34 billion 0.37 -$20.38 million ($0.05) -136.80 AXTEL/BRSH MXN N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AXTEL/BRSH MXN has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Consolidated Communications.

Summary

Consolidated Communications beats AXTEL/BRSH MXN on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions. The company also provides voice services that include local phone and long-distance service packages for business customers; and sells business equipment and provides related hardware and maintenance support, video, and other miscellaneous services, as well as rents customer premises equipment. In addition, it offers video services, which consist of high-definition television, digital video recorders (DVR), and/or a whole home DVR; other in-demand streaming content; and network access services, including interstate and intrastate switched access, network special access, and end user access. Further, the company engages in telephone directory publishing, video advertising, billing and support services, and other miscellaneous activities. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 902 thousand voice connections, 779 thousand data connections, and 93 thousand video connections. The company serves customers in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

About AXTEL/BRSH MXN

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V., an information and communications technology (ICT) company, offers ICT solutions for corporate, government, small businesses, and residential customers in Mexico. It engages in installing, operating and/or exploiting a public telecommunications network for the provision of services, such as conducting voice signals, sounds, data, Internet, texts and images, IT, and local, as well as domestic and international long-distance telephone and restricted television services. The company also offers data transmission services, Internet, virtual private networks, private lines, dedicated Internet, and Ethernet services; and information technology services, such as system integration, data centers, security and cloud, and other services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza García, Mexico. Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a subsidiary of Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V.

