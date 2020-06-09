Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNCE):

6/6/2020 – Concert Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/2/2020 – Concert Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. "

6/1/2020 – Concert Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

5/30/2020 – Concert Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/29/2020 – Concert Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Concert Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/21/2020 – Concert Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Concert Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/15/2020 – Concert Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CNCE traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $9.89. 72,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 11.87. The firm has a market cap of $287.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.93. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.34.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 97,236.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,429,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 347.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 58,310 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 122,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 451,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 133,262 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 20,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

