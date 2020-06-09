Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

CONN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Conn’s from $15.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conn’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.27. 2,178,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,990. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22. Conn’s has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $27.57. The company has a market cap of $294.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.27.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). Conn’s had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Conn’s will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Conn’s by 4,293.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 274.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

