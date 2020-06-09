Consensus (SEN) Price Up 7.3% This Week

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Consensus coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Consensus has a total market cap of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00032121 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,720.28 or 1.00030127 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012670 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000994 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00076487 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000057 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Consensus

Consensus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai . Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

