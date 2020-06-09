Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $183.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $183.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $233.00 to $197.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. MKM Partners lowered Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $216.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Constellation Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $184.67.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $2.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.40. 1,135,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,014.05, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.69 and its 200-day moving average is $174.37. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,661,000 after buying an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Constellation Brands by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its position in Constellation Brands by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 252,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,836,000 after buying an additional 26,827 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

