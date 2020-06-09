Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Down 7.2%

Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) dropped 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.94 and last traded at $9.05, approximately 1,373,150 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,901,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Constellium from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Constellium from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Get Constellium alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 0.11%. Constellium’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Constellium NV will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Constellium by 69.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the first quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.