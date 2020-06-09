Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES is a consumer finance company that specializes in purchasing, selling, and servicing contracts with purchases of vechicles who are sub prime borrowers and are unable to obtain credit from traditional sources. “

CPSS has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.05. 13,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,611. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $71.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $70.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.36 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 4.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.70% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

