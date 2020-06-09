ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ContraFect from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of ContraFect in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ContraFect in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContraFect has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

ContraFect stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.94. 34,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,244. ContraFect has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $77.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts predict that ContraFect will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Birchview Capital LP increased its position in ContraFect by 1,145.4% during the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,827,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ContraFect by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,043,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 551,626 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in ContraFect by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 65,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ContraFect during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. 37.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

