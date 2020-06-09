Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Shares Down 16.2%

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) was down 16.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $14.08, approximately 1,180,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 390% from the average daily volume of 240,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.
A number of research analysts recently commented on CORR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet cut Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from $44.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson cut Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.19. The company has a market capitalization of $165.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 17.16, a current ratio of 17.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,043,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,634,000 after buying an additional 54,735 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 625,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 329,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after buying an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 12,429 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CORR)
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.
