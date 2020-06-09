Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Shares Down 16.2%

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) was down 16.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $14.08, approximately 1,180,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 390% from the average daily volume of 240,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CORR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet cut Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from $44.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson cut Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.19. The company has a market capitalization of $165.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 17.16, a current ratio of 17.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,043,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,634,000 after buying an additional 54,735 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 625,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 329,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after buying an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 12,429 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

