Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Lowered to Sell at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.29.

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.59. 5,365,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,202,589. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. Corteva has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 881,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,066,000 after acquiring an additional 315,077 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,267,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,278,000 after acquiring an additional 697,501 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 103,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 27,903 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,993,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 76,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

