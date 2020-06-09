Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Gap Down to $30.65

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.61, but opened at $30.65. Corteva shares last traded at $30.65, with a volume of 4,189,500 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.29.

The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

