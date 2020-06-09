Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,930 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.3% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $491,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 13,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Argus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.38.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $1,546,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,133.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,943 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,696 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $307.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,759,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,653. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $255.77 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The company has a market capitalization of $137.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

