Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $489-491 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $489.23 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.36-0.38 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $195.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coupa Software from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.13.

COUP traded up $3.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $220.78. 2,507,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,800. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.17.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,408,219.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,641.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $212,601.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,721 shares of company stock valued at $32,934,997 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

