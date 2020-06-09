Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.06-0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $118-119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.34 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.36-0.38 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COUP shares. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Coupa Software from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.13.

Shares of COUP traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $220.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,507,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,800. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of -151.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $99.01 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 1,784 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $221,947.44. Following the sale, the executive now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,733.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $149,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,721 shares of company stock valued at $32,934,997. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

