Covesting Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Covesting has a total market cap of $4.19 million and $31,118.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covesting token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002395 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.71 or 0.01962542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00178107 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00045991 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00118891 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Kucoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

