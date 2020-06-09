Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) Shares Down 9.6%

Shares of Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) dropped 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.80, approximately 654,537 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 329,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

CVIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered Covia to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Covia in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Covia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Covia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.13.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $1.73. The company had revenue of $313.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.91 million. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVIA. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Covia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Covia by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Covia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Covia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Covia by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 21,429 shares in the last quarter.

Covia Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVIA)

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

