Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COWEN GROUP, INC., through its operating subsidiaries, provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies and institutional investor clients in the healthcare, technology, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, consumer and alternative energy sectors. Cowen’s asset management business includes teams based in the U.S. and the U.K. Cowen’s U.S. team focuses on a growth-oriented investment style centered on small and mid-sized companies based primarily in North America. Cowen’s U.K. team provides traditional asset management products, focusing on a global equity strategy. Cowen’s alternative asset management business consists of Cowen Healthcare Royalty Partners, which invests principally in commercial-stage biopharmaceutical products and companies, and Cowen Capital Partners, which manages a portfolio of middle market private equity investments for third party investors. “

Get Cowen alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Cowen from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Cowen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ COWN traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.53. 322,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $408.98 million, a PE ratio of -155.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55. Cowen has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $18.36.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $210.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Cowen will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brett H. Barth bought 10,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,762.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,374,000 after buying an additional 655,105 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cowen by 443.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 587,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 479,671 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its position in shares of Cowen by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 1,884,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,689,000 after acquiring an additional 443,028 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,806,000. Finally, Shoals Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,900,000. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cowen (COWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.