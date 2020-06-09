Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $429.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will post sales of $429.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $475.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $382.87 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted sales of $787.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.21). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.43.

Shares of CBRL stock traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.84. 568,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,233. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $180.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 577.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, Director Carl T. Berquist bought 3,000 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.60 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,239.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

