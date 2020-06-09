Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is ($0.36). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted earnings of $2.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.21). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.43.

CBRL stock traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.84. 568,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,233. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $180.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 577.59 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, Director Carl T. Berquist purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,239.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

