Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Hits New 12-Month High at $499.61

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $499.61 and last traded at $489.64, with a volume of 210700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $489.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CACC shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Credit Acceptance from $316.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $150.00 and set a “market underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 28.62 and a quick ratio of 28.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $333.28 and a 200 day moving average of $383.55.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The credit services provider reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($8.43). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $389.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.08 EPS. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, CFO Kenneth Booth bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $286.23 per share, with a total value of $858,690.00. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.97, for a total value of $1,916,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,170 shares of company stock valued at $38,404,416. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 120.5% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $83,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 14.0% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

