CREDIT Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One CREDIT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $285,707.08 and approximately $120,198.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CREDIT has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00050310 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000303 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

CREDIT Coin Trading

CREDIT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

