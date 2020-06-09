Critical Analysis: LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and LSL Property Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $488.82 million 3.15 $226.36 million $2.42 6.38 LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than LSL Property Services.

Risk and Volatility

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LSL Property Services has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and LSL Property Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 46.31% -23.31% -3.84% LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.9% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and LSL Property Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 3 4 0 2.57 LSL Property Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.06%. Given PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than LSL Property Services.

Summary

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust beats LSL Property Services on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS). Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed mortgage loans, real estate acquired in settlement of mortgage loans, non-Agency subordinated bonds, and small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans. The company's Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment engages in investing in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spreads, and agency and senior non-agency MBS; and interest rate hedging activities related to indebtedness. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Estate Agency and Related Services, and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; provision of repossession asset management services; and arrangement of mortgages for various lenders, as well as offers pure protection and general insurance policies for a panel of insurance companies through the estate agency branches. It also provides marketing, conveyancing, and financial services. The Surveying and Valuation Services segment provides valuations and professional survey services of residential properties. The company also offers panel and property management services. LSL Property Services plc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.