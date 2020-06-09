Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Down 6.4%

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON)’s share price dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.51, approximately 11,423,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 7,784,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.91.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 63,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. Valinor Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Valinor Management L.P. now owns 469,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 179,722 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 169,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 72,517 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,405,000. 13.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cronos Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRON)
Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.
