Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Down 6.4%

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON)’s share price dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.51, approximately 11,423,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 7,784,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.91.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 million. Cronos Group had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2,705.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 63,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. Valinor Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Valinor Management L.P. now owns 469,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 179,722 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 169,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 72,517 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,405,000. 13.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

