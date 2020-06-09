Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. provides cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon(R) platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif. “

CRWD has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

CRWD traded up $1.50 on Monday, hitting $95.43. 7,475,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,788,438. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion and a PE ratio of -119.29. Crowdstrike has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $103.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.14.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. Crowdstrike’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $2,364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,124,211 shares of company stock valued at $658,804,729 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,713,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 54.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

