Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) Receives $27.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRY. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cryolife from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. First Analysis lowered shares of Cryolife from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th.

NYSE:CRY traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $24.84. 176,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $952.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.08 and a beta of 1.37. Cryolife has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.22.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). Cryolife had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $66.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Cryolife’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cryolife will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $39,227.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,620.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Cryolife by 91.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,947,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,403 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cryolife by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,336,000 after acquiring an additional 43,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cryolife by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,338,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,642,000 after acquiring an additional 36,570 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cryolife by 32.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,047,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,728,000 after acquiring an additional 253,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Cryolife by 41.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,024,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,341,000 after acquiring an additional 299,053 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

