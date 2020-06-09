Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.89 Billion

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and approximately $49.29 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001119 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, DigiFinex, Huobi Korea and Dcoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00045771 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $549.36 or 0.05653431 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002640 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00055772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002595 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010298 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Token Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a token. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,370,319,635 tokens. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx, Huobi Global, Bithumb, ABCC, Bibox, Indodax, BigONE, DigiFinex, Huobi Korea, KuCoin, GOPAX, Upbit, CPDAX, CoinTiger, DDEX, OKEx, Dcoin, Bittrex, IDEX, Fatbtc, BiteBTC, HitBTC and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

