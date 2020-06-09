Cryptobuyer 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $56,284.00 (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last week, Cryptobuyer has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptobuyer token can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptobuyer has a total market cap of $609,186.53 and $56,284.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00045649 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $692.55 or 0.07078210 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002574 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00055370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00030603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002600 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010205 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Profile

Cryptobuyer is a token. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,652,663 tokens. Cryptobuyer’s official message board is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer . The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io

Cryptobuyer Token Trading

Cryptobuyer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptobuyer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptobuyer using one of the exchanges listed above.

