CryptoFranc Price Reaches $1.05 on Exchanges (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One CryptoFranc token can currently be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00010741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinExchange, Bitfinex and IDEX. Over the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $4.97 million and approximately $7,444.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFranc alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00045649 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $692.55 or 0.07078210 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002574 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00055370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00030603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002600 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010205 BTC.

About CryptoFranc

XCHF is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 4,726,000 tokens. The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bitfinex, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFranc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFranc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.