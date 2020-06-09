CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 11th

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the technology company on Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th.

CSG Systems International has a payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CSG Systems International to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

NASDAQ:CSGS traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,927. CSG Systems International has a 52-week low of $36.33 and a 52-week high of $58.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $227.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CSG Systems International news, EVP Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 4,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $225,623.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,366.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Sidoti upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

