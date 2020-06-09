CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CSGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet raised CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Sidoti raised CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSG Systems International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

NASDAQ CSGS traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.20. 197,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,371. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average is $48.84. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.88.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $227.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.77 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 4,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $225,623.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,366.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSGS. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

