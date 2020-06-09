Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Trading 41.9% Higher

Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) traded up 41.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.22, 3,214,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,535% from the average session volume of 196,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $30.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,538,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 164,879 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC grew its stake in Curis by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 718,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 302,253 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Curis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Curis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

About Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

