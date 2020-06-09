CUTcoin Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last Week (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and $10,417.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0256 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.93 or 0.01966449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00178256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00045940 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00118668 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin’s total supply is 105,513,411 coins and its circulating supply is 101,513,411 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

CUTcoin Coin Trading

CUTcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

