Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Trading Up 5.2%

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.61 and last traded at $5.50, approximately 190,713 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 429,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cyclerion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $149.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.13.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.14. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.31% and a negative net margin of 1,917.30%. The company had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 162,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 15,524 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 2,427,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 939,803 shares in the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN)

