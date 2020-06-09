Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. offers saltwater disposal and other water and environmental services to U.S. onshore oil and natural gas producers and trucking companies primarily in North Dakota and west Texas. The Company operates in two segments: Water and Environmental Services and Pipeline Inspection and Integrity Services. It also provides independent pipeline inspection and integrity services to producers and pipeline companies. Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Get Cypress Energy Partners alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CELP. ValuEngine raised Cypress Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cypress Energy Partners from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

CELP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.81. The company had a trading volume of 50,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,305. Cypress Energy Partners has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93. The stock has a market cap of $58.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.68.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.25). Cypress Energy Partners had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 118.15%. The business had revenue of $68.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Cypress Energy Partners will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cypress Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Cypress Energy Partners by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Cypress Energy Partners by 353.1% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 55,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 43,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cypress Energy Partners by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 19,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Cypress Energy Partners by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cypress Energy Partners Company Profile

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cypress Energy Partners (CELP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.