DA Davidson Raises Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $215.00

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $105.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MDB. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Mongodb from $130.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Mongodb from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mongodb from $141.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mongodb from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mongodb from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $206.14.

Shares of Mongodb stock traded down $3.34 on Friday, reaching $200.54. 25,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,306. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.87. Mongodb has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $243.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of -58.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 42.42% and a negative return on equity of 79.53%. The company had revenue of $130.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mongodb will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total transaction of $2,969,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,859,786.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.44, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 47,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,483,355.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,667 shares of company stock worth $14,513,027 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Mongodb by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Mongodb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Mongodb during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

