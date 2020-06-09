DAD Chain Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges (DAD)

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One DAD Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC on major exchanges. DAD Chain has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $851,736.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAD Chain has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00046189 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.09 or 0.05727423 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002651 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00056073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002589 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010306 BTC.

About DAD Chain

DAD Chain (CRYPTO:DAD) is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. DAD Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD Chain’s official website is dad.one . DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain

DAD Chain Token Trading

DAD Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

