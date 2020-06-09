DAEX Trading Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. Over the last week, DAEX has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DAEX token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax and LBank. DAEX has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $15,111.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAEX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00045771 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $549.36 or 0.05653431 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002640 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00055772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002595 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010298 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.