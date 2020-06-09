Dai Trading Up 0.8% This Week (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Dai token can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, HitBTC, Bibox and Bancor Network. Dai has a market cap of $103.25 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dai has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.49 or 0.01962271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00178375 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00045960 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00118628 BTC.

About Dai

Dai’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bancor Network, YoBit, Gatecoin, Ethfinex, DDEX, OasisDEX, Bibox, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Gate.io and AirSwap. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

