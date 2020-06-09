DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.75

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.75 and last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 220333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

DKILY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. Its air-conditioning products include room air-conditioning systems, air purifiers, heat-pump hot-water-supply and room-heating systems, packaged air-conditioning systems, multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings, air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants, absorption refrigerators, freezers, water chillers, turbo refrigerator equipment, air-handling units, air filters, industrial dust collectors, and marine-type container refrigeration systems.

