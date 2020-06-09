DAPS Coin 1-Day Volume Hits $489,159.00 (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last week, DAPS Coin has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One DAPS Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Bitmart, txbit.io and Bitbox. DAPS Coin has a market capitalization of $5.90 million and $489,159.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00045831 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $704.20 or 0.07186201 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002571 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00055474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00030673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002583 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010223 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin (CRYPTO:DAPS) is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbox, txbit.io, Bitmart, STEX and SWFT. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

