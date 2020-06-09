David A. Dye Sells 3,000 Shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) insider David A. Dye sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $72,930.00.

Shares of CPSI stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.77. 67,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,659. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.93 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Computer Programs & Systems’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Computer Programs & Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.70.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

