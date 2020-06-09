Dell (NYSE:DELL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dell (NYSE:DELL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DELL. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dell from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Dell from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

NYSE DELL traded up $1.32 on Monday, hitting $50.52. 4,157,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,584. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.67. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. Dell has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $59.17.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 140.43%. The company had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dell will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 16,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $800,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,215,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen H. Quintos sold 37,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,807.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,989. 48.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Dell by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,780,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,196,000 after acquiring an additional 622,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,729,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,260,000 after buying an additional 492,516 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell by 39.2% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,476,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,234,000 after buying an additional 2,388,349 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dell in the first quarter valued at $220,177,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dell by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,640,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,485,000 after buying an additional 2,289,395 shares in the last quarter. 24.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

