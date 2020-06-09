Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Shares Gap Up to $0.60

Shares of Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.58, but opened at $0.60. Destination XL Group shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 2,741,600 shares.

DXLG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Destination XL Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.11). Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.23 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $27,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 297,079 shares of company stock valued at $115,909 over the last ninety days. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Destination XL Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50,226 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.43% of Destination XL Group worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Destination XL Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

