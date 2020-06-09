DEX Price Down 18.2% Over Last Week (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last week, DEX has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEX has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $147,262.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.93 or 0.01966449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00178256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00045940 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00118668 BTC.

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

DEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

