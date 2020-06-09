Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.55

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 4076900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

The stock has a market cap of $832.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.40 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 975.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

