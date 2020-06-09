Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.60.

APPS traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,987,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,219. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $832.24 million, a PE ratio of 70.07 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $39.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.40 million. Analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,607,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 191,774 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 227,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 389.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 112,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 89,167 shares during the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

