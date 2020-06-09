Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.70

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.70 and last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 25019400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average is $42.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZA. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $881,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $2,768,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $7,425,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

