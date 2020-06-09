Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) traded down 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.61, 6,707,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 148% from the average session volume of 2,699,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $8.00 to $2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.30.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $442.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.46 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 3.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 237,216 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.