Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi Sells 7,316 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 7,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $109,374.20.

Vincent Anthony Viozzi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Donegal Group alerts:

On Wednesday, May 27th, Vincent Anthony Viozzi acquired 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $148,900.00.

Shares of DGICA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.95. 50,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,435. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.06. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Donegal Group by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Donegal Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 1,794.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DGICA. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Donegal Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donegal Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.