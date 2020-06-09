Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 82.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

NYSE:DHF opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.